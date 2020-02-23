81.8% turnout recorded for joint services voting

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has announced that 8,369 of the 10,226 registered disciplined services voters cast their ballots during early voting last Friday for the general and regional elections.

A breakdown of this number, which represents a turnout of 81.8%, was provided by commission spokeswoman Yolanda Ward and it showed that 5,400 ranks, or 80.6%, of the registered Guyana Police Force members voted, as did 2,539 ranks or 83.6% of the registered Guyana Defence Force members, and 430 ranks or 88.1% of the registered Guyana Prison Service members.

A majority of the ranks were present at the polling stations before the 6 am openings on Friday and a significant number of stations reported a 65% turnout by lunchtime.