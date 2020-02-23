GECOM should increase the number of polling stations

Dear Editor,

Tensions are already running high over the upcoming general election and the issue of the reduction of polling stations in certain areas is not helping.

GECOM, in its defence of the reduced number of polling stations, said it was following a Carter Center recommendation. GECOM, for starters, is well aware of the local political landscape and would have known that the reduction would be met by complaints and fears of voter suppression, and of an unfair election process.

The Carter Center was making a recommendation. GECOM is not duty bound to follow it and could have simply explained to the center’s officials that its recommendation would not sit well with all the parties involved and would raise suspicions about its handling of the election process.

The Carter Center undoubtedly made the recommendation in good faith but it would appear that it did so without all the relevant knowledge of or sensitivity to the local political arena, especially given the country’s history of electoral fraud.

There is time to correct the list of polling stations and calm fears of such fraud occurring on March 2nd. The Carter Center will surely wish to ensure that the election is not only free and fair but that the public perception is that the election is free and fair.

Yours faithfully,

Ryhaan Shah