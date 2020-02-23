Hetmyer, Russell recalled for T20s; Lewis still sidelined

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, , CMC – Stroke-maker Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to the West Indies squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka next month after passing a critical fitness test.

The 23-year-old left-hander was left out of the ongoing one-day series in Sri Lanka after failing a similar fitness assessment last month but was re-tested during the last week following his outing for Guyana Jaguars in the domestic four-day championship, and met the minimum requirement.

However, opener Evin Lewis, who like Hetmyer also failed to meet the minimum fitness standard and was overlooked for the one-day tour, did not undergo a re-test and has not been included for the upcoming matches on March 2 and 4 in Kandy.

CMC Sport understands that selectors are hopeful the left-handed opener can be re-tested soon so he can be available for the white-ball home series against New Zealand in July.

Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Andre Russell has earned recalled and is now set to feature for the first time since he limped out of West Indies’ ill-fated ICC 50-over World Cup campaign in England last June with a knee injury.

“Shimron Hetmyer missed out on selection for the ODI squad. He has since attained the required fitness level, becoming available for selection and has been included,” said chief selector Roger Harper.

“Andre Russell is back in the squad, having been cleared by the medical panel and successfully completing CWI’s return-to-play protocol. Andre will add potency to every department of the team.”

The 31-year-old Russell underwent surgery following the World Cup, making a successful recovery and has since mainly focussed on franchise cricket around the globe.

He has not represented West Indies in a T20 International in 19 months.

Selectors have also recalled Test and one-day batting star, Shai Hope, fast bowler Oshane Thomas and left-arm spinning all-rounder, Fabian Allen to the 14-man squad.

Hope last played against Afghanistan in November before missing series against India and Ireland, while Thomas escaped serious injury in a vehicular accident in his native Jamaica earlier this week to be fit enough to make the trip.

Allen, a member of the one-day squad, also missed the India and Ireland series recovering from injury.

“Oshane Thomas appears to be focused and raring to go. He will add pace and penetration to the bowling unit,” said Harper.

“Shai Hope provides an opening option and cover as a back-up wicket-keeper also. Fabian Allen returns from the injury he sustained in the series against Afghanistan late last year. He will provide a spin bowling option as well as adding depth to the batting group.”

Disappointingly there is no place for Test captain and leading fast bowling-all-rounder Jason Holder who toured India last December, was then rested for the Ireland series and has now been snubbed by selectors.

CMC Sport understands that 21- year-old fast-bowling all-rounder, Sherfane Rutherford, who played all three T20s against Ireland last month, has been dropped after failing a fitness assessment.

SQUAD – Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.