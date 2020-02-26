Candlelight vigil held for murdered Cuban national

Dozens of family, friends and Rossignol Butchery employees came together last night during a candlelight vigil held for Cuban national, Ofredis Duarte Campos, who was murdered last Thursday morning in Middle Street, Georgetown, while on his way to work.
Relatives of Campos held photos of the man as they sang “Amazing Grace”, among other songs, while making their way from the Rossignol Butchery on Church Street where they had gathered before heading to his residence at 321 East Street, Georgetown. The group was escorted by two police vehicles.