Man for sentencing after found guilty of raping 7-year-old when he was 14

A young man who raped his seven-year-old cousin when he himself was a minor of 14 years old, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of the offence by a jury yesterday afternoon.

The now almost 20-year-old convict will be sentenced on March 12th following his attorney’s request for a probation report to be prepared.

On that day, a victim impact statement is also to be read to the court.