Presidential Candidate of the People’s Republic Party (PRP) Dr Valerie Leung was on Sunday afternoon attacked and robbed shortly after leaving the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters at Kingston, Georgetown.

Leung on Tuesday told Stabroek News that while the incident which occurred around 4.45pm has left her traumatized, she is grateful that she was not injured.

“…I am just very thankful to God that he didn’t injure me or kill me,” she said.