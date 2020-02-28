Rose Hall businessman found dead with feet tied near home

The battered body of a Rose Hall businessman was found yesterday morning a short distance away from his house, from where a safe was stolen.

Lomenzo Johnny, also known as ‘Sham,’ 49, of Lot 11 East Side Line Dam, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, was found about 300 meters away from his home around 7 am yesterday inside the ‘Shavey Farm’ located at the rear of the JC Chandisingh Secondary School. He appeared to have been beaten and his feet were tied together.

The discovery was made by the farm’s workers.