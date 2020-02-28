City abattoir closed until further notice

Dear Editor,

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown wishes to inform the general public that the Municipal Abattoir, located at Water Street South Cummingsburg, will be closed from today, February 28, 2020 until further notice. This is due to an accident that has damaged several sections of the building.

Yesterday, at approximately 14:50hrs, a Crane belonging to John Fernandes Company Ltd, fell onto the roof of the Abattoir. The roof, walls and windows of the kitchen area were severely damaged. Also, the roof of the slaughtering chambers was damaged.

The Meat and Food Inspectors will be engaged in onsite inspections on the usual slaughtering days; Mon-days, Wednesdays and Fridays at a section of the abattoir. This is to facilitate the inspections of carcasses of animals coming from the areas outside of the City. This is necessary to ensure that wholesome meat reaches the consumers. The Food Hygiene Section and Municipal Abattoir falls under (MOH) Medical Officer of Health Department. The functions of the Section include the slaughtering of bovine, porcine and ovine animals, inspection of animals for communicable diseases, disposal of unsound meat. The Council views this accident as unfortunate and regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the business community and persons who use the facility. The Council is currently evaluating the damage.

Yours faithfully,

Debra Lewis

Public Relations Officer

Mayor and City Council