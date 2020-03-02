Exxon pressing ahead with fourth well development

Even as it awaits final approval for Payara, its third oil well development, ExxonMobil is pressing ahead with its fourth oil well project offshore at Hammerhead-1 as it aims to ramp up production.

ExxonMobil’s plan means that the government elected after today’s general elections will shortly have to make major decisions on both the Payara and Hammerhead-1 projects. The US multinational is already drawing oil from the Liza-1 well and has already gained approval for Liza-2. At peak capacity, ExxonMobil is expecting to pump 120,000 barrels of oil per day from Liza-1.

In a notice to the public in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle, the Environ-mental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday stated that ExxonMobil’s subsidiary Esso Explorat-ion and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has submitted an application for Environmental Authorisa-tion to undertake the Hammerhead project. It said that production facilities for petroleum production are estimated to last at least 20 years in the Stabroek Block area.