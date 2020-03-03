Trinidad mother murdered, throat slit

(Trinidad Guardian) Two months af­ter her hus­band’s in­car­cer­a­tion forced her to live alone in a new home, Su­san “Mary” Seep­er­sad suf­fered a trag­ic death when her throat was slit on Mon­day morn­ing.

Po­lice sus­pect an “in­tox­i­cat­ed” neigh­bour mur­dered the 34-year-old moth­er of two in­side a di­lap­i­dat­ed struc­ture at the back of their rent­ed apart­ment build­ing along Ram­per­sad Trace, Debe.

Seep­er­sad is the ninth woman to be mur­dered this year. It hap­pened mere hours be­fore Ja­maican na­tion­al Adri­an By­field ap­peared in the Siparia Mag­is­trates’ Court for hack­ing his wife, Rachael Lo­gan, to death 11 days ago.

Po­lice re­ports in­di­cate that an anony­mous caller con­tact­ed San Fer­nan­do CID around 6.50 am stat­ing that a woman was seen bleed­ing in an aban­doned build­ing. Bar­rack­pore po­lice re­spond­ed and found Seep­er­sad on the floor drenched in her blood.

Snr Supt Wayne Mo­hammed and ASP An­drew John, along with of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions: Re­gion Three and Crime Scene Unit, re­spond­ed and cor­doned off the area, where res­i­dents had al­ready gath­ered.

The sus­pect was nowhere to be found and res­i­dents said he was un­em­ployed and would usu­al­ly hang around the area. Some were even fu­ri­ous with the land­lord, say­ing that on nu­mer­ous oc­ca­sions they saw the sus­pect walk­ing with a cut­lass and he had fright­en­ing episodes with neigh­bours. They felt the sus­pect should have been evict­ed pre­vi­ous­ly.

One res­i­dent said the sus­pect was a prob­lem for his fam­i­ly and so they rent­ed the apart­ment to keep him away.

But in Seep­er­sad’s case, she left her in-law’s home in Pe­nal af­ter her hus­band was sen­tenced to prison for fail­ure to pay a fine, a rel­a­tive said. She would sell pro­duce at the Pe­nal and Siparia mar­kets and on the streets to make ends meet for her and her chil­dren, ages five and 15.

Thank­ful­ly, the chil­dren were with rel­a­tives in Pe­nal when Seep­er­sad was mur­dered.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were told that Seep­er­sad and the sus­pect were hang­ing out and drink­ing al­co­hol up to 4 am. They said they sus­pect that her killer made a pass at her and she re­fused, re­sult­ing in a vi­o­lent tus­sle.

At the scene yes­ter­day, her younger broth­er, Kr­ish­na Seep­er­sad, told jour­nal­ists that he re­alised the sus­pect had strange be­hav­iours and warned his sis­ter to stay away.

“I limed here since she was rent­ing, for about three days. Just Fri­day we were lim­ing and I bought KFC for her.

From Fri­day, this is the news I am hear­ing. This fel­la, he alone rents there too… He is kind of vi­o­lent. He is young. He is about 24 years old,” Kr­ish­na said.

“He would be there nor­mal, like how I am talk­ing here nor­mal and then he will trip and start to watch you hard. Well, with the three days or four days that I limed with him, I no­ticed that about him so I told my sis­ter, ‘Aye! He is off in his head you know.’ He does drink and thing too. When he drinks, he trips off a kind of way.”

He said the area his sis­ter’s body was found was where she would do laun­dry and used the toi­let. He was not sur­prised that his sis­ter was with the sus­pect, as he knew they de­vel­oped a friend­ship since they both lived alone in their apart­ments.

How­ev­er, he said they were not in a ro­man­tic re­la­tion­ship.

“They were friends be­cause they were liv­ing right there. She was by her­self and he was by him­self so two of them must co-op­er­ate and talk. Yes, they used to lime and thing, but I don’t know what hap­pened.”

Po­lice were search­ing for the sus­pect up to yes­ter­day af­ter­noon and as­sured that he will be found soon.