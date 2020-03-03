Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad mother murdered, throat slit

A sad Radhica Rampersad, left, and her son Krishna Seepersad look on as undertakers remove the body her daughter Susan Seepersad, after she was killed at her home in Rampersad Trace Debe, yesterday.
(Trinidad Guardian) Two months af­ter her hus­band’s in­car­cer­a­tion forced her to live alone in a new home, Su­san “Mary” Seep­er­sad suf­fered a trag­ic death when her throat was slit on Mon­day morn­ing.

Po­lice sus­pect an “in­tox­i­cat­ed” neigh­bour mur­dered the 34-year-old moth­er of two in­side a di­lap­i­dat­ed struc­ture at the back of their rent­ed apart­ment build­ing along Ram­per­sad Trace, Debe.

Seep­er­sad is the ninth woman to be mur­dered this year. It hap­pened mere hours be­fore Ja­maican na­tion­al Adri­an By­field ap­peared in the Siparia Mag­is­trates’ Court for hack­ing his wife, Rachael Lo­gan, to death 11 days ago.

Po­lice re­ports in­di­cate that an anony­mous caller con­tact­ed San Fer­nan­do CID around 6.50 am stat­ing that a woman was seen bleed­ing in an aban­doned build­ing. Bar­rack­pore po­lice re­spond­ed and found Seep­er­sad on the floor drenched in her blood.
Snr Supt Wayne Mo­hammed and ASP An­drew John, along with of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions: Re­gion Three and Crime Scene Unit, re­spond­ed and cor­doned off the area, where res­i­dents had al­ready gath­ered.

The sus­pect was nowhere to be found and res­i­dents said he was un­em­ployed and would usu­al­ly hang around the area. Some were even fu­ri­ous with the land­lord, say­ing that on nu­mer­ous oc­ca­sions they saw the sus­pect walk­ing with a cut­lass and he had fright­en­ing episodes with neigh­bours. They felt the sus­pect should have been evict­ed pre­vi­ous­ly.

One res­i­dent said the sus­pect was a prob­lem for his fam­i­ly and so they rent­ed the apart­ment to keep him away.
But in Seep­er­sad’s case, she left her in-law’s home in Pe­nal af­ter her hus­band was sen­tenced to prison for fail­ure to pay a fine, a rel­a­tive said. She would sell pro­duce at the Pe­nal and Siparia mar­kets and on the streets to make ends meet for her and her chil­dren, ages five and 15.

Susan Seepersad

Thank­ful­ly, the chil­dren were with rel­a­tives in Pe­nal when Seep­er­sad was mur­dered.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were told that Seep­er­sad and the sus­pect were hang­ing out and drink­ing al­co­hol up to 4 am. They said they sus­pect that her killer made a pass at her and she re­fused, re­sult­ing in a vi­o­lent tus­sle.

At the scene yes­ter­day, her younger broth­er, Kr­ish­na Seep­er­sad, told jour­nal­ists that he re­alised the sus­pect had strange be­hav­iours and warned his sis­ter to stay away.
“I limed here since she was rent­ing, for about three days. Just Fri­day we were lim­ing and I bought KFC for her.

From Fri­day, this is the news I am hear­ing. This fel­la, he alone rents there too… He is kind of vi­o­lent. He is young. He is about 24 years old,” Kr­ish­na said. 
“He would be there nor­mal, like how I am talk­ing here nor­mal and then he will trip and start to watch you hard. Well, with the three days or four days that I limed with him, I no­ticed that about him so I told my sis­ter, ‘Aye! He is off in his head you know.’ He does drink and thing too. When he drinks, he trips off a kind of way.”

He said the area his sis­ter’s body was found was where she would do laun­dry and used the toi­let. He was not sur­prised that his sis­ter was with the sus­pect, as he knew they de­vel­oped a friend­ship since they both lived alone in their apart­ments.

How­ev­er, he said they were not in a ro­man­tic re­la­tion­ship.
“They were friends be­cause they were liv­ing right there. She was by her­self and he was by him­self so two of them must co-op­er­ate and talk. Yes, they used to lime and thing, but I don’t know what hap­pened.”

Po­lice were search­ing for the sus­pect up to yes­ter­day af­ter­noon and as­sured that he will be found soon.