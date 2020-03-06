UN Resident Coordinator urges authorities to ensure credible election result

The United Nations Resident Coordinator today called for the elections process to be finalised in a manner that leaves no doubt about the credibility of the result.

A statement from the Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka follows:

UNITED NATIONS RESIDENT COORDINATOR

STATEMENT

6 March, 2020

We are following with concern the latest developments in Guyana.

We take note of the statements issued by international observers and Ambassadors accredited in Georgetown raising concerns regarding lack of compliance with national legal procedures and the need to resume the tabulation of results for Region 4.

We encourage the relevant Guyanese authorities to finalize the process in a manner which leaves no doubts as to the credibility of the results that reflect the will of the Guyanese people.

The United Nations calls upon all sides to act with calm, patience and in full respect of human rights, the rule of law and Guyana’s constitutional order.