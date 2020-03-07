UN rep urges authorities to ensure credible polling results

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka yesterday called on Guyanese authorities to ensure that the process for finalising the tabulation of results is done in a manner that leaves no doubts about its credibility.

In a statement, Tanaka said the UN was following “with concern” the latest developments in Guyana.

“We take note of the statements issued by international observers and Ambassadors accredited in Georgetown raising concerns regarding lack of compliance with national legal procedures and the need to resume the tabulation of results for Region 4.

“We encourage the relevant Guyanese authorities to finalize the process in a manner which leaves no doubts as to the credibility of the results that reflect the will of the Guyanese people,” she said, while calling upon all sides to act with calm, patience and in full respect of human rights, the rule of law and Guyana’s constitutional order.