Gajnabi’s double ton stopped by rain

Shabika Gajnabi blistered an unbeaten double ton before rain had the final say in Berbice’s opening encounter of the Guyana Cricket Board/Superbet 50-over senior female Inter-County tournament, while Demerara decimated an unmatched Essequibo yesterday.

The out-of-favour West Indies all-rounder clobbered 215 not out as the defending champions raced to a mammoth 412 in 38 overs against the Select Under-19s before the rain forced an abandonment of the match at the Everest Cricket Club.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Berbice lost Mariam Samaroo for just eight with the score on 38, which brought Gajnabi to the middle.