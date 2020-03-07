Guyana named among countries at high risk for Coronavirus

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has identified Guyana as one of several countries in the Americas that are at high risk of contracting the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) due to its weak health system.

During a media briefing yesterday at PAHO’s Headquarters in Washington, DC, Director of PAHO Dr. Carissa Etienne stated that countries with weak health systems are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, which results in their inability to detect and manage cases at an early stage. Apart from Guyana, all the other countries in the Guiana Shield were identified as well as Haiti, Bolivia, Paraguay, Guatemala and Honduras along with the Caribbean Island states.