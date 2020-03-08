Motie reaches 100 first-class wickets

Three Leeward Islands batsmen scored half centuries on the penultimate day to establish a first innings lead of 94 over Guyana Jaguars at the close of play at the Providence National Stadium ground yesterday.

Montcin Hodge, 98, Amit Jangoo, 90 and Jahmar Hamilton 67, combined to frustrate the Guyana Jaguars bowlers as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes made a strong reply to the Jaguars first innings score of 261.

Hurricanes, resuming day three of the West Indies Championship seventh round on 73 for two, reached 355 for seven at the close.