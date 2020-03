Defending champions Berbice cruised to their first win of the Guyana Cricket Board/Superbet 50-over senior female Inter-County tournament, defeating Essequibo by 10 wickets while Demerara handed the Select U19 side a massive defeat.

Playing at the Enmore Community Centre ground, Essequibo won the toss and opted to bat but were shot out for 35 inside 18 overs with Dian Prahalad wrecking the innings.

She took 5-7 from three overs and received support from Plaffiana Mellington (3-11.)