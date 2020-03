The driver involved in the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Rose Hall youth Shawn Smith on Sunday has surrendered to the police.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan said the driver turned himself in yesterday at the Whim Police Station in the company of his attorney.

“The 40-year-old suspect of Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice, is cooperating with investigators,” Ramlakhan said last night.