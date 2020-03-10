New Canadian Coronavirus case travelled from Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Guardian) Canadian authorities say one of seven new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the Alberta province, had travelled from Trinidad and Tobago.
The province’s chief medical officer, Dr Deena Hinshaw said the seven people who have most recently tested positive for the illness, were confirmed travel-related cases who are now recovering in isolation at home with support from public health officials.
The travellers had returned from visiting a range of countries, including France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, the Philippines and the United States. Several of the patients visited more than one country. One individual was on the MS Braemar cruise ship.
“It is too early to know where each person contracted the virus,” said Hinshaw.
Three of the new cases are from the Edmonton zone. They include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s who had travelled together and a woman in her 30s who had also recently travelled outside of Canada.
The other four new cases are from the Calgary area. They involve a man in his 50s, two women in their 30s and a woman in her 40s.
Dr Hinshaw did not give further details on the identities of the seven new cases or their travel itineraries.
She also did not state how recent they had travelled back to Canada and on what airlines.
Health authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have so far tested 37 people but none of the results was positive for the virus.