Trinidad minister tumbles off stage at opening of new fire station

(Trinidad Express) National Security Minister Stuart Young fell off the stage after giving his address at the opening of the new Penal Fire Station on Tuesday.

After concluding his address Young attempted to step off the stage, but fell at least a foot onto the concrete floor.

Young was quickly led by his entourage to an ambulance stationed at the scene.

He was holding an arm and wincing in pain.

Young had spoken at the opening ceremony which was halted as attendees were told that the Minister was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

During the function, supporters of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar gathered outside the fire station with placards, to praise her for initiating the project.

Young holds several posts. He is the member of Parliament for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, and is the National Security Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.