The campaign of the Lady Jaguars in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 football championships where they created history by becoming the first national U20 female team from Guyana to play in that 16-team tournament reflected somewhat the relative uncertainties and eventual successes which occur in the beautiful game.

A quarterfinal appearance combined with a record of three wins and two losses in the preliminary rounds can be viewed as nothing but a successful campaign for the team.

Leading up to the quarterfinal, victories were recorded against Nicaragua (3-1), Puerto Rico (2-1) and the Cayman Islands (2-0).