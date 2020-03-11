Guyana News

Man sought in Lomenzo Johnny murder probe

Daniel Mc Lennon
The police yesterday said that Daniel Mc Lennon is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Lomenzo Johnny between 2020/02/26 & 2020/02/27 at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of  Mc Lennon is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 694-1664, 333-5564, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is Lot 153 Third Street Swamp Section Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Johnny, a grocer owner, was found dead some distance away from his residence.