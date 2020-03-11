Regional Prime Ministers arrive for talks

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is also Chairperson of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is leading the delegation of regional Prime Ministers on a special two-day mission to Guyana.

PM Mottley is joined by Prime Ministers Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, and Keith Mitchell of Grenada. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is scheduled to arrive later this afternoon, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Regional Leaders have travelled to Guyana with the aim of arriving at a resolution to the impasse which resulted from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.