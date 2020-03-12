President reiterates respect for Constitution, rule of law in meeting with CARICOM Heads

President David Granger yesterday afternoon met a team of CARICOM leaders seeking to mediate in the elections crisis here and he maintained that he is committed to respect for the constitution and the rule of law.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, he met Chairperson of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley and a team of regional leaders at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Mottley is leading the delegation of regional Prime Ministers on the special two-day mission to Guyana.