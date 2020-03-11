Kudos to Shuman for asserting traditional rights

Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Mr Lenox Shuman, Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party in the recent National Elections, for his assertion of his traditional rights [https://www.stabroeknews.com/2020/03/10/news/guyana/live-high-court-hears-case-against-gecom-over-verification-of-region-4-votes/ ].
I hope that the opposing factions of coastlanders reflect on the inherent and inalienable rights of Guyanese Indigenous Peoples to this land and its wealth that these factions are now fighting over.
Yours faithfully,
Janette Bulkan