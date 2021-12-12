Letters to the Editor

By defending the rights of his constituency Shuman reminds what he was fighting for last year

By

Dear Editor 

It is greatly encouraging to hear Mr. Lennox Shuman speak out against the anti-democratic, anti-poor practices of the PPP/C government which has reverted to its old ways in record time. Shuman has not been muzzled by his position, like some, but is actually using it as a podium in part to defend the rights of his constituency, the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana. He is a genuine Champion of Democracy and it makes you wonder what or WHO, those who are now so silent, were really fighting for last year?  

Sincerely,
Francis Newton