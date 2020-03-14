Sinclair looking to benefit from GAW stint

Twenty20-year-old all-rounder, Kevin Sinclair, is optimistic about learning a lot from his stint with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League later this year.

The Guyana Jaguar player was one of four players snapped up by CPL franchises after a successful Regional Super50.

Sinclair, in an exclusive interview with this publication expressed his excitement about joining the biggest party in sport but suggested that the news hasn’t fully sunk in as yet and he remains “cool” about it.