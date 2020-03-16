Fraser, Stewart win 100, 200m events at Early Season Classic

Despite the threat of the pandemic, COVID-19, the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) was able to successfully stage its ‘Early Season Classic’ at the National Track and Field Centre during the weekend.

While there were a sprinkling of spectators, most of the athletes turned up to match strides during the two-day fixture which attracted several overseas based athletes.

Usual suspects Davin Fraser (100m) and Akeem Stewart (200m) won the blue riband events while national javelin record holder, Leslain Baird, Emmanuel Archibald, Joshua Tappin and Isaiah Lewis made hay in the sunshine in the field events.

Fraser, of the Police Progressive Youth Club, clocked 10.26s to take the tag of the meet’s fastest man, leading Archibald (10.32s) and Stewart (10.42s) onto the podium in the men’s 100m final.

Stewart, however, returned to the track in the 200, final and earned the gold medal in a season’s best 21.03s. He led Nicholas Denheart (21.98s) and Stephon Boodie (22.43s) who copped silver and bronze respectively.

Archibald, meanwhile, headed to the pit and disturbed the sand in 7.93m to win the exciting long jump men’s event. His duel with Tremaine Browne (7.80m) was one of the highlights of the weekend. Anthony Williams (7.64m) joined the duo on the podium.

Baird (71.77m) discus thrower Tappin (39.30m) and high jumper Lewis (1.93m) won their respective events quite comfortably.

Devaughn Barrington (men’s 800m) and Attoya Harvey (women’s 800m) were also in the winner’s row.