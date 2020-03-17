NSC close facilities amidst Coronavirus concerns

The National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday announced that it has taken the stance of closing all facilities under its purview amidst concerns surrounding the spread of the deadly COVID – 19 (Coronavirus) in Guyana.

Those facilities in question will be sanitized during the period of the closure.

“Considering the presence of the COVID-19 within our country, the NSC hereby announces the immediate closure of all of its facilities for a period of two (2) weeks to facilitate sanitation work,” the release stated.