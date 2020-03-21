Seaports closed indefinitely in coronavirus measure

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has announced that all seaports in Guyana will be closed until further notice.

In an advisory to mariners on Friday, MARAD stated that all seaports in Guyana will be closed to international vessels, with the exception of international merchant ships from today, March 21, until further advised as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This comes just days after it was announced by the Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority that Guyana’s two international airports will be closed to all international flights from March 18th for a period of two weeks with exceptions made for outgoing, cargo and medevac flights and technical stops. However, during the two week closure, it was noted that the situation would be monitored and if necessary the closure could be extended.