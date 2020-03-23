Report of two Cubans reportedly infected with COVID-19 in Guyana being probed -no new positive tests here

The Ministry of Public Health is currently investigating a report that two Cuban nationals, who recently visited Guyana, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upon their return to their country.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle last night told Stabroek News that they are currently checking to determine if the report is factual.

“This is a bit distracting to us because while we should have been focusing on more important matters, we have to dedicate time to fact check this report. We do not even have names of the persons. So we will have to reach out to the embassy to make checks,” she said last night.

She explained that Cuban health authorities have not informed the health ministry here of any such case. According to Gordon-Boyle, given the relationship between the two countries, it is expected that the information would have been filtered down.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that no new cases has been detected locally even though tests were carried out.

She also explained that the treatment for persons who have tested positive for the respiratory illness are done symptomatically.

Gordon-Boyle said that they are not using any specific medication to treat persons but rather treating them based on the symptoms they display. She noted that for persons who were found to be asymptomatic, they are placed in isolation in a bid to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana has confirmed five cases. No new cases has been recorded since March 19.

A 52-year-old woman, who travelled from New York to Guyana, was the country’s first COVID-19 case. She died just over two weeks ago at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). The woman’s husband, her son and another relative subsequently tested positive for COVID-19

Several persons who were on the flight with the woman were quarantined and remain isolated from the public both at home and at facilities identified by the public health ministry.

Thus far, over 43 persons from the GPH have been asked to self-quarantine after they came into contact with the woman who died of COVID-19. Eighteen persons related to the 52-year-old have also been asked to self-quarantine.

Gordon-Boyle said that they are still awaiting additional test kits to arrive. She pointed out that the country has a limited supply and only persons who fall into the suspected case category will be tested.