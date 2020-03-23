Strength of character is truly tested when defeat is inevitable and a reality

Dear Editor,

I have a simple message to those who present themselves as leaders of the people of Guyana.

The first and foremost quality they must possess is strength of character. That quality is never put to the test during victory. In fact what follows is celebration, then dedication and hard work to justify the choice of the people.

The real test comes when the victor, armed with great plans for his next term in office, for whatever reason, finds those plans thwarted because of a change in the will of the people.

Strength of character is truly tested when defeat is inevitable and a reality. Acceptance of defeat then becomes extremely difficult. Whether you’re a king or a pauper, according to William Shakespeare, the strength of character required to accept a deteriorating change of circumstances is the same. No one is ordained by God to rule his country.

Why in a democratic country with a civil society, are so many international observers required to oversee the counting of the ballots? Why any at all? Are Guyanese bereft of any semblance of credibility and honesty? A camera is only installed in premises where there is a history of crime.

Why was help required (later aborted) from the Caricom heads of state? If the country’s leader is incapable of putting in place personnel to count votes of a single region, then how can he rule a country?

Even a primary school student could add up those minuscule numbers of less than a million.

While, in the eyes of many, the opposition might not have grade A capacity to take over the reins of government, it must be given the opportunity to prove itself. That is the way the system works.

Yours faithfully,

Reuben Lachmansingh

(Author)