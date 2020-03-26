Guyanese on charter flight from Barbados quarantined on arrival

Fourteen Guyanese who returned to Guyana last evening from Barbados on a chartered flight were immediately taken into quarantine by officials from the Ministry of Public Health to be monitored for signs of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently ravaging several countries.

However in a statement last night, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) condemned the behaviour of some of the returnees noting that they breached an agreement for a mandatory quarantine and wanted to be able to greet relatives despite the possible risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Stabroek News was informed that the passengers, including three children, arrived on a Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) plane, which landed at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA), Ogle at around 7pm yesterday.