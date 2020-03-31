Another person dies from COVID-19

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle today announced that a second person has died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the number of confirmed cases has risen from eight to twelve.

This disclosure was made during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update by Dr. Gordon-Boyle, who revealed that one of two persons who were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the isolation facility had died.

The first recorded death linked to COVID-19 was announced on March 11th after a 52-year-old woman who travelled from the United States to Guyana died at the Georgetown Public Hospital.