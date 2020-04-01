Coronavirus: GTT to close all stores in support of social distancing

Telecommunications service provider, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced that stores and outlets across the country will be closed effective from today.

The company made the announcement yesterday afternoon in a press statement, in which, it was explained that the move is part of the company’s continuing efforts to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff amidst the growing threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Justin Nedd in the statement said “The decision to temporarily close all GTT stores had been taken in support of the social distancing protocol recommended by global health authorities as the best way to slow the spread and protect people from Covid-19.”