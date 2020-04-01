Paramakatoi miner allegedly killed by son

A 50-year-old miner was on Monday afternoon shot and killed allegedly by his son during an argument at Siparuni Backdam, Region Eight.

Dead is Jonathan John of Paramakatoi, North Pakaraimas.

The police yesterday confirmed the incident which took place around 2pm. The suspect, who fled the scene is yet to be apprehended.

Investigations, the police said revealed that John and two others including the suspect were imbibing at their camp when an argument ensued.

During the process, the suspect allegedly shot John with a handgun.

The bullet struck John in his stomach. He was rushed to the Linden Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.