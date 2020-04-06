Walton out of self-quarantine

West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Chadwick Walton was overjoyed to see his young son, after spending 14 days in self-quarantine after returning home from a one-month stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 34-year-old Walton, who is in full health, arrived in Jamaica having travelled through Dubai and New York after the PSL suspended the competition on March 15, just before the knockout stage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of the league was imminent, as the last couple of games were played behind closed doors. However, the right-handed Walton, who represented the Karachi Kings, said it was only a matter of time before the league was called off as neighbouring countries began to close their borders.

As many as 18 players withdrew from the tournament after the increased cases of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

“Based on all that was happening in Pakistan and around the world, we knew it was probably going to be called off,” Walton said.

“Some players decided to leave. However, the league took every precaution to ensure all the players were safe as we didn’t interact with the public at all. It was from the ground, straight to the hotel, where we were the only guests.”

TIGHT SECURITY

Walton said that the security detail was extremely tight during the four-week tournament which also featured West Indians Daren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite, who replaced the injured Windies captain Kieron Pollard.

For Walton, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic hit him when he was on his journey back home.

“When you were going through the different airports, they were pretty empty,” he said. “You saw mostly airport workers and a lot of persons could be seen wearing a face mask. People were also taking the necessary precautions in terms of distancing.”

The Jamaica Tallawahs player said after arriving in Jamaica, he spoke to a Ministry of Health official via the One Love helpline and they went through the necessary protocols, after which he decided to go into the mandatory self-quarantine.

“They asked me how I was feeling and if I had any symptoms and that was pretty much it,” he said.

Walton ended his self-quarantine this week and he was more than happy to reunite with his family.

“I am glad to be home and right now I am just resting as much as possible and doing a lot of reading, listening to music, and catching up on the news.”

Walton is urging the Jamaican public to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves during this time, and to stay off the streets. (Reprinted from Jamaica Gleaner)