Bar Council warns cops against excesses during policing of COVID-19 measures -after PM’s comments on ‘creative’ enforcement

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday warned members of the Guyana Police Force to avoid exceeding their authority and refrain from abuse while enforcing the restrictions outlined under emergency measures ordered by Minister of Public Health to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The warning came in wake of comments made by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), during a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Nagamootoo, according to the Bar Association, had suggested that the Disciplined Services may have to find a “creative” way to enforce the ‘COVID-19 Emergency Measures’ issued last Friday.