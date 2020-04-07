Guyana News

Non-essential city businesses keep doors closed under COVID-19 measures

The Bounty Supermarket on Regent Street was seen opened with customers outside waiting in line to enter the establishment as the company put measures in place to promote social and physical distancing (Orlando Charles photo)
The Bounty Supermarket on Regent Street was seen opened with customers outside waiting in line to enter the establishment as the company put measures in place to promote social and physical distancing (Orlando Charles photo)
By

A number of businesses which are not considered essential services have suspended their operations in keeping with the recently announced emergency measures that are being implemented in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

With the announcement, only a number of services are able to operate between 6am and 5pm, including banks, markets, supermarkets, food services and restaurants. Other identified as essential services, including pharmacies, are not similarly constrained by the curfew.

Some of those businesses in and around Georgetown that do not fall under the