Non-essential city businesses keep doors closed under COVID-19 measures

A number of businesses which are not considered essential services have suspended their operations in keeping with the recently announced emergency measures that are being implemented in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

With the announcement, only a number of services are able to operate between 6am and 5pm, including banks, markets, supermarkets, food services and restaurants. Other identified as essential services, including pharmacies, are not similarly constrained by the curfew.

Some of those businesses in and around Georgetown that do not fall under the