Marcus Bisram committed to stand trial on DPP’s order

Magistrate Renita Singh, who last week ruled that there was insufficient evidence against Marcus Brian Bisram to stand trial for murder, yesterday committed him to the High Court after she was directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to reopen the preliminary inquiry and proceed with the committal.

The charge against Bisram states that between 31 October, 2016 and 1 November, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, he counselled, procured and commanded Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt.

He was discharged last Monday at the Whim Magistrate’s Court after Magistrate Singh had found that there was insuf-ficient evidence for a trial. However, Bisram was rearrested the same afternoon after the DPP wrote to Magistrate Singh and requested that she reopen the preliminary inquiry and commit Bisram to stand trial.