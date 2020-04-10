Help to keep Rupununi safe from coronavirus

Dear Editor,

I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to the wider public as we approach this Easter Weekend to please for your own safety and that of the people of our hinterland communities to please stay home. The Rupununi like other hinterland areas remains one of the most vulnerable populations in our nation and we need your support to keep us safe. We will all be happy to welcome you when this is all over and it is once again safe to travel – but to protect the people who live in these areas we need you to stay home this weekend. Every human life is precious and we must each do our part to protect life where ever we find it so please help slow the spread of coronavirus in our country and to our communities #StayHomeTodaySoWeCanTravelTomorrow .

Yours faithfully,

Melanie McTurk

Visit Rupununi