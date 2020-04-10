Dear Editor,
The proposal by GECOM to take 156 days to count 472,000 votes has been commented upon by others. At that rate the recent Indian elections would have taken 545 years to count, the US Presidential election of 2016 123 years but the UK would have had to wait for only 27 years for a result. I read today that various lawyers are expressing their satisfaction that our Appeal Court upheld the independence of our Constitution against foreign interference. We certainly do not need foreign interference with our Constitution.
Yours faithfully,
Peter D Fraser
London