Hunt underway for Republic Park home invaders

The police in Region 4(B) are on the hunt for four men who invaded a Republic Park, East Bank Demerara home and robbed a businessman and his family of over $1 million in cash and gold jewellery last Friday morning.

The attack was carried out around 8 am by four masked men, two of whom were armed with handguns.

Contacted yesterday, Regional Commander Kurleigh Simon told Sunday Stabroek that an investigation is ongoing. Up to yesterday morning, Simon said while there was no arrest, investigators had the “alias” of several individuals who they were trying to locate for questioning in connection with the crime.

The identity of the businessman was not released.

According to a police force press release, the bandits pounced on the businessman as he was about to leave his home to transact business.

“The victim was about to leave his home to transact some business and whilst walking through his front door, he was pounced on by the perpetrators who pointed a gun at him,” the police explained.

The businessman was then forced back into his house, where his wife and children were. The police further explained that the bandits tied the businessman’s hands and feet after which they demanded that he hand over all the cash and jewellery.

In fear for his life and that of his family, he complied.

“The perpetrators then proceeded to ransack the house and subsequently made good their escape,” the police said.

Two of the bandits fled on foot while the others escaped in a waiting car.

No injuries were reported.

The attack was recorded by a surveillance camera inside the home. Simon said police are in possession of the footage.