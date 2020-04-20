`League of Champions’ e-sports not a one off event

With the inaugural I-Bet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ e-Sports event scheduled to commence on April 25th, 21 participants have already registered to compete in the prestigious championship.

This was revealed by tournament administrator Michelangelo Jacobus during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

He disclosed, “We have had 21 persons registered thus far, we need 11 more persons and then we will begin. The ages of persons that have signed up range from 20-35 years. We have persons from Berbice, East Coast Demerara, Linden, Georgetown, the East Bank of Demerara and even from the West Coast of Demerara. That’s a really good thing because it is not just focused on Georgetown. Almost the entire country is being represented. We would have liked to have somebody from Essequibo but in the future I’m sure that will happen.”

He added, “It is a unique set of persons, from all walks of life, for example, there is a pilot, a marketing executive, university students and other professionals who have registered thus far. It definitely has a national feeling to it and we look forward to what this initiative brings.”

The tournament is to be contested utilizing an elimination format and will see players battling with their favorite European clubs for bragging rights and the label of best in the nation.

According to Jacobus, “I think it is the first step into an area that has not yet been explored in Guyana and I dare say in the region. I say that because although we’ve seen FIFA tournaments played before, those tournaments have been one day affairs with all the contestants gathered together. This is something that we’re not going to just be doing as a one off event, once this first tournament, ‘League of Champions’, is complete, we will be looking to expand, not just in FIFA, but we have plans in place. People have been inquiring about the future, in other genres such as combat games.”

Jacobus adde, “It is something definitely positive for gamers in Guyana and with all that’s going on, the curfew and the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s a way of helping to keep persons occupied and engaged while at home, they can play from the comfort of their homes, adhere to the regulations and at the same time it is helping the fight against the pandemic.”

“So this is just the tip of the iceberg, with this eSports initiative we are paving the way for a new industry, a new way for people to earn by doing something they enjoy. I say that because once everything goes according to plan, this will be a regular feature, maybe a tournament monthly, who knows”, he added.

Asked about the decision to stage the tournament, he revealed, “The decision to do the tournament came about through the shutdown of sports globally. At this time, there would have been the business end of the Champions League, IPL, most leagues around the world would have been on the homestretch to crown a champion. Being a sports journalist and a huge sports fan, I understand the plight of those at home so we came together and came up with this idea, reached out to some other companies like Banks DIH, Church’s, A&A Gamespot and some others, and together we have been able to make this work.”

Winner of the event will pocket $50,000, two pennyweights of gold, a trophy, a case of Monster Energy Drink and a special Church’s Chicken Meal. Meanwhile, the second place finisher will collect $25,000, a case of Monster Energy Drink and a Church’s Chicken meal.

On the other hand, the third place finisher will receive $15,000, a case of Monster Energy Drinks as well as Church’s Chicken meal. Interested persons can register by calling 608-7036.

Sponsors of the event are Banks DIH under their Monster Energy Drink, Church’s Chicken, A&A Gamespot, Smoke Shack and NCN, who are programmed to stream the semifinals, third place and final.