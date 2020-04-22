Inmate killed at Lusignan Prison Holding Bay

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Jason Dundas, 30, an inmate of the Lusignan Prison Holding Bay which occurred yesterday.

Enquiries disclosed that there was a scuffle between inmates in which Dundas was killed.

The murder came a day after four prisoners escaped from the same holding bay. In the last few years, the prison system has bene rife with major problems.

Dundas was admitted to the prison on 2019-08-30 for the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of trafficking.