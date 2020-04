A Venezuelan woman is now hospitalised in stable condition at a health outpost at Aranka Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, after she was chopped and burnt by her Guyanese partner early yesterday morning.

As a result of the attack on the 37-year-old woman, police in Region Seven are searching for the man.

Regional Commander Linden Lord told Stabroek News last night that efforts are being made to transport the woman to Bartica for further medical attention.