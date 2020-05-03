Return of boxers is top priority —Says Director of Sport Christopher Jones in response to GBA’s plea for quick return of Cuba stranded pugilists

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) continues to fight on the ropes for the safe return of the four boxers stranded in Cuba.

But as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, air and seaports continue to be closed which further backs the association into a corner.

With the recent announcement that the Cheddi Jagan International Airport will remain closed to non-essential travel at least until June 3, this has further delayed the arrival of the boxers who departed on January 4 on a three-month training stint.