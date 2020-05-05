10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as release of test results resumes

Guyana has now confirmed 92 cases of COVID-19 as the release of test results resumed yesterday after a two-day lull.

During yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing by the Public Health Ministry, it was stated that the number of positive confirmed cases increased by 10, after 57 more persons were tested, while some 27 persons have now recovered from the virus.

The new testing took the number of persons tested to date to 639. However, even as the number of persons tested continues to rise, no indication has been given as to whether those tests were from the private institutions that have started testing for the virus.