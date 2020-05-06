Figure outside conference centre inappropriate

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me a little space to enquire about the relevance of a large colourful figure of a woman who appears to be drinking coconut water and prominently displayed outside the entrance of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The subject of this figure which appears more suited to a fair ground, marketplace or other similar location is most inappropriate at this particular location.

In addition, the imposing figure does not harmonize in any way with the design of the building or its surroundings.

Yours faithfully,

Bernard Ramsay