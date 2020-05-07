Guyana News

Live: Day 2 – National Recount continues

PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali speaking to reporters yesterday outside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre. (Orlando Charles photo)
By

The long-awaited recount of the votes from the March 2 General and Regional Elections in Guyana continues on the second day.  Only 25 ballot boxes from a total of 2,339 were counted on day one.

10:13AM – APNU+AFC member Daniel Seeram and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson addressing the media outside the ACCC. Issues have arisen in relation to the functioning of the tabulation centre.

APNU+AFC member Daniel Seeram and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson addressing the media outside the ACCC

Posted by Stabroek News on Thursday, May 7, 2020