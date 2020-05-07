Tenth COVID-19 victim died in hospital before being tested

No additional case of COVID-19 was recorded yesterday but new information has disclosed that the country’s tenth COVID-19 fatality was only tested for the virus subsequent to passing away at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

There are concerns that the 10th fatality could have been in contact with a significant number of persons and it is expected that aggressive testing and isolation will follow.

Yesterday, during the Ministry of Public Health’s live COVID-19 update, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud, stated that there were no new cases to report leaving the total number of cases at 93, even as some 34 new tests were conducted, bringing that total to 714.

It was noted that three persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while six are in institutional quarantine and 56 in isolation. The Chief Medical Officer informed that to date the ICU has seen 29 patients with 7 deaths being recorded within the ICU. He added that the total number of patients who were transferred from the ICU is 13, with the number of patients who recovered and were discharged from the ICU being three.

While adding that the number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 10, no other information was provided about that death. However, information reaching Stabroek News revealed that the individual who has so far not been identified to the media by the Ministry of Public Health, is from Georgetown and was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital however, it was not until the patient passed away that confirmation was made that the person had COVID-19.

It was noted that the patient was admitted to the hospital late last week and subsequently died within a day of being there. The patient was reportedly at a low suspicion of having COVID-19 prior to his death and as such a sample was taken after the patient’s death last week but the result was only made available earlier this week as it was previously reported that priority for tests being done is given to persons whose samples are taken while they are alive.

During the COVID-19 update yesterday, the Chief Medical Officer reiterated that George-town continues to be the epicentre of the virus and the majority of those persons who have tested positive for the virus to date are males, adding that of the confirmed cases the ratio stands at 49:44. “Further, it is predominantly clear that you are the main ones not adhering to the guidelines, congregating way past curfew hours as if it were a prolonged holiday,” Dr. Persaud admonished.

The Chief Medical Officer pleaded with citizens, especially males, “to do the practicable thing” and adhere to the guidelines put in place and stay home and off the roadways. “Do not think for one moment that you are invincible and that the virus cannot affect you because your area has not been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot,” he added.

Further, Dr Persaud appealed for persons to come forward or notify the authorities if they have been in contact with a positive case of the disease or are showing any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. “If you arrive at our facility at an advanced stage of the disease you are placing yourself at a disadvantage and there may be very little that we can do to save your life,” he cautioned.

In relation to the releasing of test results, Dr Persaud disclosed that the staff at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory are working continuously to have testing done. He explained that, “testing for COVID-19 is a complex process that takes at least 6 to 8 hours to complete and it is our responsibility to you to ensure that the results are accurate.”